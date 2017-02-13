Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Marcus ...

Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in win over Mavs

Read more: Boston.com

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics had little trouble with a batch of Western Conference opponents - save for a hiccup in Sacramento. Thomas had 29 points and eight assists, backcourt mate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team and the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-98 on Monday night.

