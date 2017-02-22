Boston Celtics Dreaming of Drummond

How could the Celtics acquire Andre Drummond? Would he fit within the current system to put Boston over the top? Gather up your lucky coins and rabbit furs, put on that Patriots jersey you were wearing during Super Bowl LI, and hold on to your Sox hats, the Celtics just might be on the verge of their next big blockbuster. Hardwood Houdini's Michael DePrisco recently reported a series of all too eerie events that link the Boston Celtics to Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.