Boston Celtics Dreaming of Drummond

Boston Celtics Dreaming of Drummond

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hardwood Houdini

How could the Celtics acquire Andre Drummond? Would he fit within the current system to put Boston over the top? Gather up your lucky coins and rabbit furs, put on that Patriots jersey you were wearing during Super Bowl LI, and hold on to your Sox hats, the Celtics just might be on the verge of their next big blockbuster. Hardwood Houdini's Michael DePrisco recently reported a series of all too eerie events that link the Boston Celtics to Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC