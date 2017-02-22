Bojan Bogdanovic acquired by Wizards ...

Bojan Bogdanovic acquired by Wizards in trade with Nets, per AP source

4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Washington Wizards added scoring punch to their bench Wednesday, acquiring swingman Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets . Washington will also get forward Chris McCullough in the deal and send a lottery-protected 2017 first-round pick, Marcus Thornton and Andrew Nicholson to Brooklyn, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press.

