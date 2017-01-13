Wizardsa free agent spending is netting diminishing returns on the bench
Andrew Nicholson signed a four-year contract with the Wizards but in his first season, he has seen sporadic moments on the floor. Through last summer's free agency, the Washington Wizards spent money in filling the empty bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC