Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans

John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards.

