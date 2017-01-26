Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 o...

Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans

Read more: Brandon Sun

John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards.

