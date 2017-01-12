Wizards get hot from 3-point territory to beat Trail Blazers

Determined not to give the Portland Trail Blazers' elite guards any feel-good shots, the Washington Wizards knocked down a few of their own and got rolling. Bradley Beal scored 25 points and John Wall had 24 as the Wizards took a page out of the Trail Blazers' playbook by hitting 13 3-pointers in a comfortable 120-101 victory on Monday afternoon.

