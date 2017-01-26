Without Embiid again, 76ers hold off Bucks 114-109

Despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Wednesday night to win for the fifth time in six games. Gerald Henderson led the 76ers with 20 points, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric added 17 apiece, and the 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.

