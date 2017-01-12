Watson and Popovich mentorship
I think it's great that Earl Watson has HOF coach Gregg Popovich and Spurs General Manager R.C. Buford mentoring him. The Spurs organization has the consistent track record of success and championships that I want for the Suns.
