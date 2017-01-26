Washington Wizards Getting Much Needed Boost From Markieff Morris
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has played exceptionally well in January and has become the key to the team's January success. The Washington Wizards are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, having won 9 of their last 11 games, and sport the best record in the Eastern Conference since December 1st.
