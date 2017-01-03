Warriors shrug off Heat's challenge

Read more: KION 46

Playing for the first time this season without backcourt mate Klay Thompson, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry compiled 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in Golden State's hard-fought, 107-95 victory over the road-weary and injury-plagued Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Kevin Durant chipped in with 28 points as the Warriors were able to overcome Heat center Hassan Whiteside's 28 points and 20 rebounds.

