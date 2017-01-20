Waiters for the win: Heat stun Warrio...

Waiters for the win: Heat stun Warriors, 105-102

Waiters made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to cap his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak. It was the second straight game in which Waiters tied his career high, and this one came after a frantic final few minutes in which the Heat blew a 10-point lead - with a Waiters air ball of a 15-footer as part of that collapse.

