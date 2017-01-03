Tyler Johnson leads Heat over Kings t...

Tyler Johnson leads Heat over Kings to snap 6-game skid

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 107-102 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The Heat squandered a 19-point third-quarter lead and trailed on several occasions in the fourth before Johnson gave them a 105-102 lead on a three-point play with 27 seconds left.

