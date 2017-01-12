Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away t...

Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards

19 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night . Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds, Jae Crowder scored 20 and Terry Rozier had 11 for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington's three-game winning streak.

