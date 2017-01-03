Thomas' 29 points, 15 assists send Ce...

Thomas' 29 points, 15 assists send Celtics past Jazz 115-104

Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.

