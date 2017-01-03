Redick and Paul help Clippers overpower Heat 98-86
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC