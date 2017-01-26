Raptors' DeMar DeRozan to miss 3rd straight game read comments
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan leaves the court in discomfort after suffering an ankle injury against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The team's leading scorer will be sidelined for a third straight game with a right ankle sprain when the Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
