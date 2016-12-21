Preview: Suns at Clippers

Preview: Suns at Clippers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

The sliding Los Angeles Clippers hope to get star guard Chris Paul back in the lineup when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Paul has missed five of the last six games with a hamstring issue, including Saturday's 114-88 loss at Oklahoma City which extended the Clippers' losing streak to six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,250 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC