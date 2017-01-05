Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinel...

Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinelli's shot is too late

Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, fouls Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson in the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Chicago, IL

