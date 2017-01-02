Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers 1/2 Game Preview

Season Series - Los Angeles leads 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 130-79 Last Matchup - October 31, 2016, Los Angeles won 116-98 Suns' Last Game - Loss to Utah Jazz 91-86 Clippers' Last Game - Loss to Oklahoma City 114-88 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.2 Opp PTS/G: 112.9 Clippers' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 108.0 Opp PTS/G: 103.1 After two consecutive games holding their opponents under 100 points, the Suns, who prior to the Toronto Raptors game, had a opponents scoring average of 114.6, are now up to 112.9, still 29th in the league, but 1.5 ahead of the Brooklyn NetsOver their last three games the Suns have allowed only 100.3 per gamePhoenix still allows the most points for an opponent in the 4th quarter with 28.4In a recurring theme all season, Phoenix is last in assists with 18.2 per game ; and last in personal fouls per game with 25.3 The Suns are 28th in the league in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.