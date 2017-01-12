Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks 1/12 Game Preview
Season Series - Suns lead 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads Phoenix leads 78-70 Last Matchup - January 5, 2017 Phoenix won 102-95 Suns' Last Game - Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers 120-116 Mavericks' Last Game - Loss to Minnesota Timberwolves 101-92 Suns' Scoring Averages - 105.9 Opp PTS/G: 111.9 Mavericks' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 95.1 Opp PTS/G: 100.7 Down by as many as 22 in the first half and 20 early in the third quarter, the Suns put forward a valiant second half effort to at times tie the game and have several opportunities to take the lead.
Read more at Valley of the Suns.
