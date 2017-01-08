Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers 1/...

Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers 1/8 Game Preview

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Valley of the Suns

Season Series - Series tied 0-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 64-43 Last Matchup - March 3, 2016, Cleveland won 115-93 Suns' Last Game - Win over Dallas Mavericks 102-95 Cavaliers' Last Game - Win over Brooklyn Nets 116-108 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.6 Opp PTS/G: 111.7 Cavaliers' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 110.0 Opp PTS/G: 103.2 Mini LeBron and LeBron James have something in common: this season they are in an exclusive statistical club with only three other players: The 19/5/5 Club. Only Eric Bledsoe, LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Giannis Antetokounmpo average at least 19 points, 5, rebounds, and 5 assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC