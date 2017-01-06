Phoenix Suns release guard John Jenkins The Suns on Friday released guard John Jenkins, azcentral sports confirmed. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jcZPj3 The NBA said that Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo committed a five-second violation before his game-winning shot against the Knicks on Wednesday, but the league's referees shot back on their Twitter account, calling the assessments "absurd."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.