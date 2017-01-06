Phoenix Suns release guard John Jenkins
Phoenix Suns release guard John Jenkins The Suns on Friday released guard John Jenkins, azcentral sports confirmed. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jcZPj3 The NBA said that Bucks guard Giannis Antetokounmpo committed a five-second violation before his game-winning shot against the Knicks on Wednesday, but the league's referees shot back on their Twitter account, calling the assessments "absurd."
