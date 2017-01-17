Phoenix Suns Player of the Week: The Devin Booker experiment is bearing fruit
After two-plus months of puzzling and inconsistent play, Devin Booker is finding his stride, combining his innate skillset with the lessons he's learned over two NBA seasons. With nightly scoring explosions and a healthy dose of swagger, the month of January has become a reaffirming display of the value of player development on Planet Orange.
