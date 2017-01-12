Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw ...
Phoenix a In the hour before the Utah Jazz faced the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Jazz forward Gordon Hayward garnered what was close to the ultimate praise from Suns coach Earl Watson. Hayward next month could indeed bring home the first All-Star selection of his career.
