Devin Booker played a career-high 46 minutes in Monday's loss to Utah, and it had little to do with the Suns' personnel situation. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker 'needs to be on the court more' Devin Booker played a career-high 46 minutes in Monday's loss to Utah, and it had little to do with the Suns' personnel situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.