Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker 'needs to be on the court more'
Devin Booker played a career-high 46 minutes in Monday's loss to Utah, and it had little to do with the Suns' personnel situation. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker 'needs to be on the court more' Devin Booker played a career-high 46 minutes in Monday's loss to Utah, and it had little to do with the Suns' personnel situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC