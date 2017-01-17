new Morrisa buzzer-beater lifts Pistons past Wizards 113-112

Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, using Markieff's shoulder to help elevate himself and get his hand on the ball, as the streaking Pistons won their third straight, 113-112 on Saturday night. "I grabbed him, put my hand on his shoulder and got him back because he blocked my shot the play before that," Marcus Morris said of Markieff.

