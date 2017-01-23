NBA: Suns burn Raptors, Wolves rally ...

NBA: Suns burn Raptors, Wolves rally past Nuggets

By Agence France-Presse Eric Bledsoe exploded for 40 points as the Phoenix Suns claimed another win over the Toronto Raptors with a 115-103 victory on Sunday at the Air Canada Center arena. TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 22: Brandon Knight #11 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a shot during a game against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2017 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

