NBA on ESPN, Picks ATS: San Antonio S...

NBA on ESPN, Picks ATS: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Maddux Sports Blog

The Phoenix Suns have lost two-straight and six of its past 10 SU to fall to 12-27, and Phoenix now possesses a tie for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix is 7-11 at home this season where it hosts the San Antonio Spurs as 11.5 point underdogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC