NBA Capsules

7 hrs ago

Stephen Curry hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s for the Warriors, and Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

