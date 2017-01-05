Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside ni...

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside ninth among East frontcourt players in All-Star voting

20 hrs ago

Miami's Hassan Whiteside is ninth among the Eastern Conference's top 10 frontcourt players in the first release of fan voting for the All-Star Game. The first returns of the NBA All-Star voting are out and the Miami Heat, predictably, are getting little love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

