Let's Play 2: NBA heads to London, Mexico City on Thursday
The league will play somewhat of a unique doubleheader Thursday with games in London and Mexico City , the first time it will stage multiple international games in different countries on the same day in the regular season. Indiana and Denver are the new teams getting to take what's become an annual trip to Britain, while the Phoenix Suns will be hosting the first of a two-game trip south of the border.
