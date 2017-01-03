Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, right, of Slovenia, falls to the floor after stealing the ball from Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. less Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, right, of Slovenia, falls to the floor after stealing the ball from Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, ... more Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson, left, dunks over Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.