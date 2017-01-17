Kevin Love (back) questionable for Th...

Kevin Love (back) questionable for Thursday's game against Suns

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Kevin Love participated in some of the Cavs' practice Wednesday and is questionable for their next game against the Phoenix Suns. Love scored just three points and didn't play in the second half of Monday's 126-91 loss to Golden State because of his back, but said it wouldn't cause him to miss any more playing time.

