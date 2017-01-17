Kelly Olynyk, Celtics Bench Continue To Impress In Win Over Hornets
Boston's bench has slowly improved its play over the last several games and continued that trend in Monday's win over Charlotte Ever since Avery Bradley missed the first of four games due to an Achilles injury on January 7, the Boston Celtics bench has stepped up big to help keep the team's recent momentum going forward. That much proved true once again on Monday, as a small group of reserves used grit and hustle to help propel the Celtics toward a 108-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in Bradley's first game back.
