Heisler: Boston Celtics sit atop Rebuilding Rankings

Except for LeBron James' Miami and Cleveland teams that have won the last six conference titles, the East – AKA Bron and the 14 Dwarfs – is one big rebuilding project, or should be. Unfortunately, many of the teams that should be starting over haven't realized it yet, or don't feel like it, which is why the East is likely to remain the West's little brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.