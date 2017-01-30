Game Preview: Suns, Grizzlies face off on TNT
Why are the Suns playing on TNT on a Monday night in January, against the equally not-so-big-market Memphis Grizzlies? Who knows, but they are. And if Kellan Olson is right about anything, it's that the Suns seem to play well when the 'bright lights' are on.
