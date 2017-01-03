Food poisoning doesn't slow down Kevi...

Food poisoning doesn't slow down Kevin Love

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

Kevin Love could not stop vomiting on Sunday, but unlike so many others doing the same, it doesn't appear the Cleveland Cavaliers forward's ailment resulted from excessive partying on New Year's Eve. Following Monday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans - a game in which Love managed to notch a double-double in 24 minutes - Cavs coach Tyronn Lue revealed to reporters the three-time All-Star lost 10 pounds in the previous two days from a bout with food poisoning from some bad sea bass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC