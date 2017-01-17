Everything is awesome for Devin Booker in Januarya almost

January of last year saw him burst onto the NBA scene as a full-time starter for the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns , averaging 17.3 points over 14 games after just 6.4 points in his 29 games prior. But this January has seen him outdo even that, with Booker going from averaging 18.8 points on 40.4-percent shooting and 32.3-percent shooting from behind the 3-point arc through Dec. 31 to averaging 27.6 points on 50.4-percent shooting from the field and 50-percent shooting from 3 this month.

