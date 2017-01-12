Curry, Durant, Thompson with 20-plus ...

Curry, Durant, Thompson with 20-plus points to beat Pistons

Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in another balanced Golden State performance as the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 127-107 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists for his fifth game in the last eight in double digits.

