Clippers beat Suns 109-98, end 6-game skid to start new year
J.J. Redick scored 22 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 109-98 on Monday night, opening the new year by snapping a six-game skid. Jamal Crawford added 18 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds for the Clippers, who remain without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.
