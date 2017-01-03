Celtics may pine for Gordon Hayward, but don't expect the Jazz to give up easily

Back in November 2013, before what was just the fifth game of Celtics coach Brad Stevens' NBA career, Utah's Gordon Hayward stepped out of the visiting locker room at TD Garden and addressed the media scrum in the hallway where coaches typically speak. It is a rare thing, a visiting player being given a prominent pregame interview spot, but the Stevens-Hayward relationship-Hayward, of course, anchored Stevens' best teams at Butler-had garnered significant interest, so the extra room was created for Hayward.

