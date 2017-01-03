Briante Webera s wait continues after...

Briante Webera s wait continues after tryout with 76ers

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Briante Weber's quest to make an NBA roster continues, which turns out to be good news for the Miami Heat. The 24-year-old point guard and top prospect in the NBA's D-Leagu e completed his tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday morning, but did not earn the 10-day contract he was competing for with three others, a source said.

