Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-handed Heat, 99-90
Devin Booker scored 27 points _ 18 in the second half _ and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90
