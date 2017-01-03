Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-h...

Booker, Chriss lead Suns past short-handed Heat, 99-90

8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Devin Booker scored 27 points _ 18 in the second half _ and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as the Phoenix Suns handed the severely short-handed Miami Heat their sixth consecutive loss, 99-90. Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic gets past Phoenix Suns center Alex Len and forward Dragan Bender on a reverse layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Phoenix.

