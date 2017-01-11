The Phoenix Suns are in Mexico City for a pair of games: Thursday at 8 p.m. against Dallas and Saturday at 4 p.m. against San Antonio. Bickley: Following the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City The Phoenix Suns are in Mexico City for a pair of games: Thursday at 8 p.m. against Dallas and Saturday at 4 p.m. against San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.