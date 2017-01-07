Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver sits ...

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver sits on the bench during

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Cleveland Cavaliers trade with Atlanta Hawks for sharp-shooter Kyle Korver The NBA's second-best team from distance just got even better Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2jfdIx1 Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver sits on the bench during the first quarter of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Atlanta Hawks sent Korver, a three-point specialist, to the Cavs for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a 2019 first-round draft pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
News Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14) Aug '14 NCTERP 1
News Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Go go d 1
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC