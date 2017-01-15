Atlanta Hawks foil Milwaukee Bucks yet again
Atlanta beat the Bucks for the third time in three meetings this season, with just one remaining in March in Milwaukee. Hawks 111, Bucks 98: Dunleavy fits in quickly for Atlanta Atlanta beat the Bucks for the third time in three meetings this season, with just one remaining in March in Milwaukee.
