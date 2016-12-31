The Bucks put this one away after letting an 11-point lead in the third quarter shrink to one early in the fourth Antetokounmpo scores 35 as Bucks beat Bulls 116-96 The Bucks put this one away after letting an 11-point lead in the third quarter shrink to one early in the fourth Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iRqtxz Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Chicago. CHICAGO - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jabari Parker added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.