Altitude will play role in Mavericks-Suns game in Mexico -- maybe salsa dancing, too
Former Maverick great Tyson Chandler had his hands on his knees and later admitted what was clearly obvious during Phoenix's practice for Thursday's NBA Global Games with the Mavericks. "This altitude kills me," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC