Yes, referees blew these three huge calls, but Warriors blew game vs. Cavaliers
The Cavaliers beat the Warriors 109-108 on Christmas Day in the kind of game that the NBA loves because it draws ratings, proves the value of the regular season and, well, was just fun. If only the refs hadn't stepped in it ... There were three crucial calls in the fourth quarter that boosted the Cavs' chances of winning substantially.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
|Hairston's bounceback game highlights big day f... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Go go d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC