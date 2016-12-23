Wizards vs. Bucks final score: Washington comes crashing back to earth in 123-96 loss
The Wizards were outscored 66-46 in the paint, 27-8 on fast break points, and their bench was outscored 42-28 en route to one of their worst losses of the season, a 123-96 beatdown at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington kept the game close throughout most of the first quarter thanks to good starts by John Wall and Otto Porter, but the cracks were already beginning to show on the other end, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell all got off to hot starts of their own.
